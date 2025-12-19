Television actress Shilpa Shinde is all set to make a comeback in her iconic role as the beloved Angoori Bhabi in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai 2.0. The new season of the popular show will be telecast on &TV starting December 22, 2025, and will stream on Zee 5 on OTT. Fans are excited, as Shilpa Shinde returns to the show after 10 years. Although Shilpa Shinde left Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai after a year of its debut in March 2015 (she quit in March 2016), fans were still fond of her as Angoori Bhabi/Bhabhi. Actress Shubhangi Atre, who had run the show for 10 years from 2016-2025 after replacing Shilpa Shinde in the titular role, has her own set of fans. But somehow, it was as if audiences were waiting for Shilpa Shinde to be back on Bhabi ji Ghar Par Hai, as the charm she brought to the show as Angoori Bhabi is original and irreplaceable. ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain’ Actress Shubhangi Atre Opens Up on Juggling Single Motherhood and Acting Career; Says ‘It’s Not Easy at All’.

The new &TV promo of the show gives a glimpse into Shilpa Shinde’s entry in the new world of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai 2.0. The teaser shows Vibhuti Narayan Mishra (Aasif Sheikh), Anita Bhabi (Vidisha Srivastava) and Angoori Bhabi’s husband Manmohan Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour) arriving in the mysterious town of Ghunghatganj. Reminding viewers of recent Bollywood horror comedies like Stree and Stree 2, it is not exactly clear why the three are there but there is something supernatural for sure. Soon, a surprise follows, as the original Angoori Bhabhi (Shilpa Shinde) joins them. The makers of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai 2.0 promise more comedy, chaos and unexpected twists in the new version of the show. Shilpa Shinde and Shubhangi Atre have both talked about their return and exit respectively from Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. Here’s what they said.

Shilpa Shinde Returns as Angoori Bhabi on ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai 2.0’ - Watch Video:

Shilpa Shinde on Her Comeback to Acting and ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai 2.0’

Shilpa Shinde is back in the role that made her a household name on Indian television. The newly released promo of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai 2.0 has a chord with viewers who have given an overwhelming response, as per the makers. It is clear that Angoori Bhabi continues to live in the h hearts of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai fans. In a statement, Shilpa Shinde shared her emotions on returning to Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai after 10 years. 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain' Gets Film Adaptation, to Be out in Theatres in Feb 2026.

“Coming back as Angoori Bhabi after 10 years is truly a very big moment for me. I honestly never imagined that I would return to this character, but life has its own way of bringing you back to where you truly belong. It feels like destiny had its own plan. I never felt that Angoori Bhabi ever left me, even when I wasn’t playing her on screen. People have continued to call me Angoori Bhabi not only on social media, but also in real life. So many fans, and even people I didn’t know, would meet me and ask, ‘Aap Angoori Bhabhi bankar kab aaoge?’ (When will you return as Angoori Bhabhi?) Today, I want to tell them, aapki asli Angoori Bhabi is back (your real Angoori Bhabi is back),” said Shilpa Shinde.

Never Thought I Would Return, Says Shilpa Shinde - See Post:

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“What makes this return even more special is the love I have received from the entire team. Aasif, Rohitashv, Vidisha, and everyone welcomed me with such warmth that it instantly felt like home. The response to the promo and even the announcement of my comeback has been overwhelming and emotional. It reassures me that Angoori Bhabi truly belongs to the audience,” she added.

“With the show, the channel is also bringing back light-hearted, feel-good comedy that allows audiences to unwind, relax, and simply laugh in today’s fast-paced world, and I am living their vision. Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai 2.0 carries that same warmth, innocence, and joy, but with a fresh setting and new energy. I am grateful, happy, and extremely excited for viewers to experience Angoori Bhabi once again,” she concluded.

Shubhani Atre Reacts to Her Sudden Exit from ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai’

Shubhani Atre, who gracefully stepped in to Shilpa Shinde’s shoes in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai in 2016, has reacted to her exit in 2025 and Shilpa’s comeback to the show. While speaking to The Times of India, Shubhangi said, “Replacing someone is never easy. When you create a character from scratch, you shape it through your own personality and experiences. But when you take on a role that already exists, you have to retain the nuances without making it seem like a copy and still build your own connection with the audience. I am grateful that viewers accepted me with so much love. In the end, I am satisfied that I did my work with honesty and dedication. I am grateful...” She also said that she will miss the crew and her room on set that was for 10 years.

Shubhangi Atre Wants to Stop 'Replacement Game' With Shilpa Shinde

Incidentally, Bhabi Ji was the second show where Shubhangi Atre replaced Shilpa Shinde, the first being Chidiya Ghar that ran from 2011. But the two Maharashtrian actresses share a cordial relationship, with Shubhangi wishing Shilpa the best. Shubhangi said to TOI on a lighter note, “I just want to say that I am ending this replacement game now. I told my mum that Shilpa left the show (Bhabi Ji) in nine to 10 months, so it felt like she handed me a newborn baby. I raised that baby for 10 years and now I am returning it to her. I gave it values and sanskar, and I am passing it back with a full heart. I wish Shilpa all the very best and also the entire team for the 2.0 version of the show. She is a fantastic actor, and I am genuinely fond of her.”

While speaking to Viral Bhayani, Shubhangi Atre said that she was willing to move on and explore new things in her career. One has to get out of something to start afresh, she said, referring to Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. “I’m looking forward to new opportunities, new shows, new series,” she said.

Shubhangi Atre Happy to Exit 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai' - Watch Video:

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‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai 2.0’ Premiere Date and Time

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai 2.0 premieres on &TV and Zee 5 on December 22, 2025, and will be available for viewing from Monday to Friday at 10:30 PM IST. Produced by Binaifer S Kohli and Sanjay R Kohli under EDIT II Productions, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai 2.0 aims to “bring back the charm of its iconic characters in a new setting” and a “playful supernatural twist”.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2025 02:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).