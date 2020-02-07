Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra Trend on Twitter After Former Fights With Asim Riaz and Saves Latter
Bigg Boss 13 is in its last leg and the competition was not going to get any easier. In last night's episode, we saw how Bigg Boss nominated everyone in the house and no one was allowed to use their immunity (elite club members). There was an igloo task for Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill and the contestant who remained inside for the longest time would win immunity. However, after Paras and Mahira are out, Paras went on to destroy the igloos of Arti and Shehnaaz, thus resulting in everyone getting nominated. Bigg Boss 13 Day 129 Highlights: Paras Chhabra Ruins Task For Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh.

However, in the preview of tonight's episode, we saw how Paras, Mahira, Arti and Shehnaaz are given yet another chance to save themselves, with the help of elite club members. After Bigg Boss decrees that the elite club members can use their immunity to save themselves, Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz save themselves.

They are then assigned the task to save one of the other contestants, who have been placed in jails outside in the garden area. And from what we see, Sidharth Shukla repays Paras Chhabra's debt by saving him. And this leaves Paras extremely emotional. Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Paras Chhabra Cries After Sidharth Shukla Fights Asim Riaz and Saves Him.

And this bhaichara moment has taken Twitter by storm. Fans of Sidharth and Paras have been lauding the former for being a supportive friend and the latter for treating Sidharth right the whole way.

Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill are the top 7 contestants of Bigg Boss 13. Also by saving themselves and using their elite club membership privileges, Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have become the top 3 contestants of Bigg Boss 13 to have entered the finale.