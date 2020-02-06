Paras gets angry and removes Arti and Shehnaaz's unit. They take cover again and he removes it again, and destroys it. Shehnaaz screams at Paras. Arti screams at Mahira. Arti says that Mahira doesn't use her brain. Mahira screams at Shehnaaz. Mahira says that Shehnaaz knows who she is from outside the house, implying she has been lying about not knowing her. "You know who I am," Mahira screams at Shehnaaz. Paras also takes his hand out to adjust his hoodie. Rashami says that he is also eliminated. Mahira and Paras say that they will exit the game if Bigg Boss says that they broke the rule. Bigg Boss announces that 'sanchalak's' decision will be final. Paras gets out of the unit. He asks Mahira to come out as well.Argument ensues between Rahshami and Mahira. Paras shifts his unit near Mahira. Arti goes near Shehnaaz. Rashami and Asim decide to feed the contestants enema medicine. Rashami warns Mahira that only her head can be out of the unit and not her hands. Shehnaaz asks Rashami to eliminate Mahira and Paras. Mahira takes her hand out of the unit. Rashami announces that she has been disqualified. A new task has been introduced to the housemates. Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh are given a chance to snatch immunity from Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla. The four unsafe contestants have to get inside very small containment units and stay there until further notice. The four get inside the units. Asim starts sprinkling pepper on them.

All the housemates have been nominated for elimination this week in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The housemates will be given an opportunity to win immunity this week. In this task, Paras, Mahira, Arti, and Shehnaaz have to sit inside turtle shells until the next buzzer. While Rashami is the sanchalak, Asim and Sidharth can use tactics to pull them out of the shell. After spending considerable time inside, Shehnaaz hatches a plan with Rashami to get Mahira out of the game. She says that as per the task rules, Rashami should disqualify Mahira if her hand is out of the shell. Rashami complies and eliminates Mahira from the task followed by Paras for putting their hand out. Bigg Boss 13: Thousands Of Fans Come Out To Support Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla For 'Mall Task' After Rumour Goes Viral, Makers Issue Clarification.

Paras will get furious at this and also ruin the chances for Shehnaaz and Arti to win. It seems like another task will be cancelled this time. Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Kicks Arhaan Khan Out of Her House, No More Access To Her Social Media Accounts.