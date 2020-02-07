Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Paras Chhabra Cries After Sidharth Shukla Fights Asim Riaz and Saves Him

Bigg Boss 13 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Usually task break friendships in the Bigg Boss 13 house. But this time, a new task might revive a friendship for the better. In the promo of the next episode, it is shown that Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla are given a chance to give immunity to one of the four remaining contestants - Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra. Firstly, there will be a fight between Sidharth and Asim again. Asim will once again pull Sidharth making the fight physical. Sidharth will warn Asim that beyond this point there will be no Bigg Boss to intervene between them. Asim gives it back to Sidharth. Bigg Boss 13 Day 129 Highlights: Paras Chhabra Ruins Task For Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh.

Later, Sidharth will say that he wants to save Paras because he saved him once and he wants to repay. After this, he won't get a chance to repay him.

Sidharth will help Paras. This will make Paras very emotional and he will cry. On being asked why by others, he will say that this was very unexpected of Sidharth. Bigg Boss 13: Thousands Of Fans Come Out To Support Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla For 'Mall Task' After Rumour Goes Viral, Makers Issue Clarification.

Watch The Promo Here:

Later, Asim will try to rile up everyone that Sidharth picked Paras over Arti, the girl who has been with him since Bigg Boss 13 started and has known him for 8 years, and Shehnaaz. Sidharth won't be affected by his words and say that Asim is trying to break them up when the game is about to end and he will gain nothing out of it. Shehnaaz will remain unaffected by Asim and give it back to him. Arti cries.