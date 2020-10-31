Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan was the most excited when he saw FIR actress Kavita Kaushik entering the show as a wild card. He also claimed that Kaushik is his best friend and he's glad that he has someone's support now in the house. However, in one of the recent episodes, we saw the two arguing wherein Kavita denied being Eijaz's friend in the outside world. Well, after the huge fight between the two, internet has dug out a post from Kavita's Instagram account and well it tells some other story. Bigg Boss 14 October 30 Episode - Eijaz Khan Breaks Down, Tabaadla Divides the House Into 2 Clear Groups - 5 Highlights From Tonight's Episode of BB14.

The post was actually made by Kaushik on Eijaz's birthday wherein the two can be seen standing with each other at what looks like a party posing for the camera. Kavita captioned it as, “Happy birthday dear monkey @eijazkhan.” Even Eijaz has left a comment on the same replying, “Thank you meri dost. I love youuuuuuuuuuuu.” Well, so are they friends or not? Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Kavita Kaushik Reveals Why She Agreed To Be A Part Of The Controversial Reality TV Show.

Check Out The Post Below:

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday dear monkey @eijazkhan ❤ A post shared by Kavita Kaushik (@ikavitakaushik) on Aug 28, 2020 at 3:47am PDT

One thing to notice is that as soon as Eijaz Khan was declared as the new captain of the house, Kavita indulged in a fight with the actor. Amid the argument, she got so miffed that she even slightly pushed Eijaz. So, what do you think, who is playing a dirty game, Kavita, Eijaz or both? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

