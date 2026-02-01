Television actor and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia has confirmed that her upcoming wedding to a US-based businessman has been postponed. Originally scheduled for mid-March 2026, the ceremony has been pushed back following the death of the actress’s grandmother in late 2025. ‘Naagin 3’ Actress Pavitra Punia Gets Engaged a Year After Breakup with Eijaz Khan, Shares Dreamy Beachside Proposal Photos (View Pics).

In a recent interaction, Punia shared that her family is currently in a period of mourning and has decided to delay the celebrations to allow for a period of healing.

Pavitra Punia On Her Wedding Postponement

The wedding preparations, which were reportedly in their final stages, came to a halt after Punia’s grandmother passed away in December 2025. The actress described the loss as unexpected and explained that both families felt it was appropriate to move the wedding date to a later time.

"Unfortunately, yes, my wedding has been postponed," Punia told Hindustan Times. "I lost my nani (grandmother) in December last year. It was then that my family decided to move the wedding ahead by a few months."

Check Out Pictures From Pavitra Punia’s Engagement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pavitraa puniya (@pavitrapunia_)

When Will Pavitra Punia Tie the Knot?

While a specific new date has not been finalised, the actress indicated that the wedding will not take place until the second half of the year. The couple is now looking at a minimum delay of six months to honour the family's grieving process.

"The dates haven't been finalised as of yet, but nothing before August for sure," Punia added. "It was unexpected, and we’re trying to cope with it."

Pavitra Punia’s Engagement

Pavitra Punia announced her engagement to the US-based entrepreneur in October 2025. The actress shared glimpses of a beachside proposal on social media but has chosen to keep her fiancé’s identity and face private, using the initials "NS" in her announcement.

Prior to this relationship, Punia was in a high-profile relationship with fellow Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan. The pair parted ways in February 2024, after which Punia found love outside the entertainment industry.

Known for her roles in popular series such as Baalveer Returns, Naagin 3, and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Punia remains one of the prominent faces of Indian television.

