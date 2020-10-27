Popular television actress Kavita Kaushik recently made her entry in the controversial reality TV show, Bigg Boss 14, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. She made her entry in the show as a wildcard entrant and the viewers are enjoying watching her. It has hardly been a week that she has entered the show and she is already the captain of the house. However, in last night’s episode we saw how the housemates aren’t keen to cooperate with Kavita. In an interview with a leading tabloid, while she was in quarantine, Kavita shared why agreed to be a part of Bigg Boss 14. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar October 25: Kavita Kaushik Becomes the New Captain.

Kavita Kaushik was widely known for her performance in the sitcom FIR in which she played the character Chandramukhi Chautala. Talking about made her agree to do the show, Kavita told Mid-Day, "I have been headlining FIR for nine years and was happy in that space. I would get a 10-day break every month, which would be spent travelling. The year 2020 has been unpredictable. The pandemic has prepared me for household chores. At a time when people are losing jobs, I didn't want to be ungrateful by rejecting the number one show (on Indian television) that was being offered to me year on year."

Kavita Kaushik has entered during mid-season of Bigg Boss 14. However, this beauty believes that if the viewers will like her, she will have a successful journey in BB14.

