February 15, 2025, Special Days: February 15, 2025, is observed as International Childhood Cancer Day, raising awareness and support for children battling cancer and their families. It is also Singles Awareness Day, a lighthearted occasion for those who are single to celebrate self-love and friendships. Additionally, some regions mark National Flag of Canada Day, commemorating the adoption of the country's iconic maple leaf flag in 1965. In India, Sant Sevalal Maharaj Jayanti honours the birth anniversary of Sant Sevalal Maharaj, a revered spiritual leader of the Banjara community, celebrated for his wisdom and contributions to social reform. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Basant Panchami, Valentine’s Day, Maha Shivratri and More – Get a Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on February 15, 2025 (Saturday)

Sant Sevalal Maharaj Jayanti Anti-Valentine Week Begins, Day 1 - Slap Day Singles Awareness Day International Angelman Day International Childhood Cancer Day Liberation Day Afghanistan Lui Ngai Ni National Black Girl Magic Day National Flag of Canada Day National Gumdrop Day National Wisconsin Day Parinirvana Day (Nirvana Day) Remember the Maine Day Sovereignty Day of Serbia Susan B Anthony Day Skeletor's Day Total Defence Day World Hippo Day World Pangolin Day National Entrepreneurship Week

Famous February 15 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Galileo Galilei (1564-1642) Megan Thee Stallion Callum Turner Randhir Kapoor Susan B. Anthony (1820-1906) Meera Jasmine Ashutosh Gowariker Kavita Kaushik Hardeep Singh Puri Anas Edathodika Lekha Washington Jeremy Bentham (1748-1832)

