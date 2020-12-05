Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli is getting slammed on social media for launching a personal attack on singer Rahul Vaidya. In the latest episode, Bigg Boss provided the housemates a punching bag in the confession room, and asked them to stick the faces of the contestants they want to evict and punch it. During Nikki and Rahul's turns, they took each other's names. Nikki told Rahul: "You have proved yourself a loser in this show." To this, Rahul replied: "You are such a shallow person." Bigg Boss 14 Finale: Salman Khan Lashes Out at Rahul Vaidya for His ‘Lack of Enthusiasm’, Asks Him to Leave the Show (Watch Video)

When Nikki came out of the room, Rahul called her "secretary" and a "sidekick" to everyone in the house. Nikki described Rahul as "khali bartan (empty vessel)". During his turn, Rahul vented out his frustration on Nikki. Nikki responded: "I know your reality Rahul, keep barking." She taunted him with barking noises and then revealed to the other contestants: "You know Rahul would flirt with my PR. What do I even say! I have all the messages and screenshots. Bigg Boss 14 December 04 Synopsis: Rahul Vaidya Locks Horns With Nikki Tamboli, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

He would send me songs and voices and conveniently take back his words saying it's for someone else." Rahul initially ignored it, but then said: "The same PR was after me to pitch us as a couple. I know which PR you are talking about. The PR would approach me for us to work on a project together." Nikki continued with her taunt barking and mocking. When the task ended, Nikki was seen talking to Eijaz Khan and Abhinav Shukla. She said: "I know Rahul. Whenever I would take his name anywhere, people would say, ‘arre that chhapri, tharki!'. Rahul is known for all this and this is his identity outside."

These comments have not gone down well with netizens. "When otherwise bindaas girls who thrive on attention shame Men for sending DMs to them on national tv, it jus goes to show their own hypocrisy. Don't like it, don't respond. Who said flirting was a crime? This is 21st century. #RahulVaidya," wrote one user. Another posted: "#NikkiTamboli you stooped down to such a dirty level where u intentionally did personal attack nd that too repeatedly on a guy who stood for you many times. #RahulVaidya you are a nice guy."

Unfair Comment From Nikki?

#NikkiTamboli calling Rahul tharki n what not but she is worst than anyone would say! Whom has she respected that she demean #RahulVaidya in front of everyone! She has crossed all the limit in the house n realising that she needs sympathy, is being sweet with Abhinav n Eijaz! — Tejas Pujare (@tejas_pujare) December 4, 2020

Tharki Comment, Not Done!

How dare you Nikki you called him tharki,chapri oh really.we can clearly say who doing all these chapri giri in the house.shame nikki but he always support you and always there for you when no one was for you. so disgusting 😑 LONE FIGHTER RAHUL VAIDYA @rahulvaidya23 stay strong — muskan🦋{asimian👑❤️} (@Shaikhshaguftaa) December 4, 2020

Nikki Had Feelings For Rahul?

"chichora,chaprichap,tharki" agar sab pata tha to yeh bura lagna rona dhona kyu?? https://t.co/GKuQY4Z0Vk wo real tha ya phir yeh??? Frankly it's Rahul mistake har waqt ise maf kar deta that ...she can stoop to any level to be in show . Disgusted !!#NikiTamboli #RahulVaidya — Dhriti (@ChaudharyDhriti) December 4, 2020

Nikki Slammed

Nikki Tamboli to Rahul: “Tharki, Chichora, kutta bana firta hai, flirt karta hai etc etc” Nikki Tamboli ne kal ke task ke kiye karaye pe paani fer diya... (thumbs down) LONE FIGHTER RAHUL VAIDYA #RahulVaidya #NikkiTamboli #BiggBoss14 — KANIKA KAPOOR (@kanika93k) December 4, 2020

Twitter User Calling Nikki Fake Feminist

Nikki calling rahul tharki on NTV That's not disrespect? Apne time pe respect yaad aajati h inko Fake feminist LONE FIGHTER RAHUL VAIDYA — The Artist✌🏽 (@TheArtisthere) December 4, 2020

"#RahulVaidya sorry about what happened inside. #NikkiTamboli shouldn't have stopped so low," one wrote, while another user shared: "Who the hell is #NikkiTamboli to talk sh*t abt #RahulVaidya ! Vo ladki agar bahar aayegi toh usse apna standard pta chlega i.e. cheap. Talking prsnl sh*t on tv is what tamboli can do! Shame on her man!!" Meanwhile, several reports have emerged that Nikki as well as Rahul has been eliminated from the show.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2020 04:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).