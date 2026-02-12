In a moment that has quickly gone viral across social media, reality TV star Arbaz Patel reportedly proposed to his longtime partner, actress Nikki Tamboli, during a recent filming session of the new reality series The 50. Images surfaced online on Thursday, February 12, showing Patel on one knee in front of Tamboli and their fellow contestants, sparking a wave of excitement among the couple's dedicated fanbase. ‘The 50’: Divya Agarwal’s Team Issues Statement on Bhavya Singh’s ‘Deeply Uncalled-For’ Personal Remarks (View Post).

The viral photos, which first gained traction on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), capture Patel holding a microphone and addressing Tamboli in what appears to be the show’s central arena. According to eyewitness accounts from the set, the atmosphere was thick with emotion as Patel expressed his commitment to his partner.

It’s a ‘Yes’ From Nikki Tamboli As Boyfriend Arbaz Patel Proposes to Her Inside ‘The 50’

Arbaaz just proposed to Nikki Tamboli inside the palace 💍👀 #The50 pic.twitter.com/OHxDOralSz — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 12, 2026

While the images show the couple sharing a close embrace following the gesture, viewers noted that a ring was not immediately visible on Tamboli’s finger. This has led to speculation about whether the moment was a formal engagement or a romantic declaration intended for the show's upcoming episode.

Emotional Reunion on Screen

The proposal follows a period of reported tension between the two during the show's early episodes. Earlier in the season, Tamboli was seen becoming visibly emotional, expressing concerns that Patel was not being supportive enough during the high-stakes competition.

However, the actress recently addressed these rumours on her Instagram, reassuring fans that despite their "poles apart" personalities and occasional friction, they always find their way back to one another. Sources close to the production suggest that the proposal served as a turning point for the couple's dynamic within the game.

From 'Bigg Boss' to 'The 50'

Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel’s relationship has been public since they first met as contestants on Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5. They officially confirmed their relationship in October 2024 and have since become a popular duo on the Indian reality circuit. ‘Bigg Boss’ Fame Nikki Tamboli Spotted Outside Mumbai Hospital With Bandaged Eye, Reveals She Underwent Treatment for Eye Cyst (Watch Video).

Before entering The 50, Tamboli had mentioned in interviews that while marriage was a long-term goal, the couple was currently focused on their careers. She jokingly stated that they would only consider tying the knot after one of them secured a victory in a major reality competition.

