In the upcoming episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, team Farrey will be seen promoting their film on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17. Alizeh, niece of Salman Khan, will be joining the superstar on stage along with Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht and Zeyn Shaw. MC Stan, who won the previous season of the televised version of the show too will be there. Salman Khan Arrives Stylishly With His Gorgeous Niece Alizeh Agnihotri at Anant Ambani–Radhika Merchant’s Gol Dhana Ceremony! (View Pics & Video).

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode will also have the team of Khichadi 2 tickling the funny bone of all housemates. J.D. Majethia, Supriya Pathak, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak and Rajiv Mehta too will be present. Farrey Trailer OUT! Salman Khan's Niece Alizeh Agnihotri Shines In This Engaging High School Drama (Watch Video).

This week the nomination task took place and Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan, and Anurag Dobhal got maximum votes. However, no eviction will be taking place this week.

