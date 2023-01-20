The Gol Dhana ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant took place on January 19 at Antilia for which Bollywood celebs were seen in attendance. Salman Khan too made a stylish appearance at the event along with his niece Alizeh Agnihotri, who is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut with Soumendra Padhi’s directorial. Salman looked suave in blue kurta and pajama. On the other hand, the actor’s niece, daughter of Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, looked graceful in shimmery lehenga. She kept her look minimal yet chic. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan Arrive For Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Engagement Party (Watch Video).

