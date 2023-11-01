Alizeh Agnihotri, Salman Khan's niece, is set to embark on her acting career with upcoming high school drama Farrey. The trailer of her film is out, taking us back to high school life. The two-minute, twenty-eight-second trailer vividly portrays the trials and tribulations of students in a high school drama, featuring exams, cheating attempts, OMR sheet-filling, and the pursuit of 'farrey' (cheating notes). Alizeh's promising performance as a student adds intrigue to her debut role in the film. Watch the trailer below! Farrey Trailer: Promo of Alizeh Agnihotri’s Debut Film To Be Unveiled on November 1; Salman Khan Shares New Poster of His Niece’s Upcoming Flick (View Pic)

Watch Farrey Trailer

