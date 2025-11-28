A seemingly ordinary moment inside the Bigg Boss 19 house on Friday turned into a fierce altercation between Malti Chahar and Farrhana Bhatt, after the former pushed the latter’s feet off the table while clearing the area. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Malti Chahar and Ashnoor Kaur Clash in Ticket-to-Finale Battle (Watch Video).

A new promo was shared on Instagram by the makers and was captioned: Takraar shuru ho chuki hai Malti aur Farrhana ke beech. Kya yeh sirf heated moment hai ya shuru hoga ek naya war?

Malti Chahar and Farrhana Bhatt Engage in Heated Clash Over Table Incident

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

The clash began when Farrhana remarked on the clutter, telling Malti, “Look where the tissues are.”

Malti, who was trying to pick up her belongings, asked her to move her leg. When Farrhana didn’t budge, Malti kicked her foot off the table.

Farrhana reacted sharply, warning, “I’ll kick you out of here.”

What followed was a volley of personal jibes.

Malti shot back, “People who live on the streets are better than you. What are you doing here?”

Farrhana retorted, “You’re worse than them.”

Malti said she was only cleaning and accused Farrhana of deliberately placing her foot there.

Farrhana said: “It’s my wish. I put my foot down like this.” Malti responded by calling her an “idiot.”

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav Khanna became the first contestant to reach the finale as he won the task against Farrhana, Pranit More and Ashnoor Kaur.

With Kunickaa Sadanand’s eviction in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, the show is now left with Tanya Mittal, Farrhana, Ashnoor, Gaurav, Shehbaz Badeshah, Malti, Pranit and Amaal Mallik competing for the trophy.

The show is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Bigg Boss first premiered on November 3, 2006. The show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Gaurav Khanna’s Ticket-to-Finale Win Sparks Heated Clash with Pranit More and Ashnoor Kaur (Watch Video).

The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty in the second season and Amitabh Bachchan in the third. Farah Khan led the Halla Bol season, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman Khan. Since season 4, Salman Khan has taken the helm as the show's primary host.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram/JioHotstar Reality). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2025 11:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).