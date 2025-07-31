The wait is finally over! After months of anticipation, the makers of Bigg Boss Hindi have blessed fans with the first promo of the upcoming 19th season. And guess what? Along with the promo, we also got an update regarding the premiere date of the new season. The teaser confirmed Salman Khan's return as the controversial reality show's host for another season filled with drama, fights, and twists that will keep you glued to the screens! Are you ready for Bigg Boss 19? ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Mallika Sherawat DENIES Rumours of Participating in Salman Khan’s Upcoming Reality Show, Says ‘Not Doing and Never Will’ (View Post).

‘Bigg Boss 19’ New Promo Out!

On July 31, Salman Khan took to his social media handles and dropped the first promo of the upcoming Bigg Boss 19 featuring himself. What stood out in the promo was the political backdrop, with Salman wearing a half-coat and kurta as he campaigned for the elections. In the promo, Bhaijaan appears on a podium and announces, "Doston aur dushmanon, hojao tayyar, kyonki iss baar, gharwaalon ki sarkaar, hone jane wala hai yaar. Iss saal Bigg Boss ayegi JioHotstar aur Colors par."

Translations - "Friends and enemies, brace yourselves, because this time, it's the housemates who will rule. Too much fun!" Salman Khan also confirmed that the new series will stream on JioHotstar and be telecast on Colors TV.

Watch the Latest Promo of ‘Bigg Boss 19’

Fans React to ‘BB19’ Promo

As soon as the promo for Bigg Boss 19 featuring Salman Khan was dropped online, fans rushed to the comment section to express their excitement. More than the promo itself, it was Bhaijaan’s new look that caught everyone’s attention, with fans flooding the comments about it. Others shared their excitement for the upcoming season. A user wrote, "Ek number bhai, mai excited hoon Bigg Boss Season 19 dekhne ke lie." Another wrote, "Iss baar Salman bhai ki Sarkaar." ‘Bigg Boss 19’ New 'Eye' Logo Revealed: Salman Khan’s Show To Begin Soon! JioHotstar Teases First Glimpse (Watch Video).

When Will ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Premiere?

According to the latest update shared by the makers, Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 will have its grand premiere on JioHotstar on August 24, 2025. The new season will stream on JioHotstar at 9 pm and air on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. As mentioned above, the upcoming season will take a bold new twist with the 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar' theme. As of now, the names of contestants participating in BB19 have not been revealed.

