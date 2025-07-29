After months of waiting, the makers of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 have finally revealed the iconic eye logo for the new season. Following the announcement, audiences are now more curious to know about the celebrities participating this year. With many names like Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast, Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid, Purav Jha, and Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu circulating, a new report suggested that Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat will also be a part of Bigg Boss 19. However, the actress has now reacted to the rumours and clarified that she is not joining the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Mallika Sherawat wrote, "Putting an end to all the rumours, I am NOT doing Bigg Boss and NEVER WILL. THANK YOU." If the latest reports are to be believed, BB19 will premiere on August 30, 2025. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ New 'Eye' Logo Revealed: Salman Khan’s Show To Begin Soon! JioHotstar Teases First Glimpse (Watch Video).

Mallika Sherawat Clears Rumours About Participating in ‘Bigg Boss 19’

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

