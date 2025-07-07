Salman Khan is all set to return with Bigg Boss 19, undoubtedly one of the most talked-about upcoming reality shows. Over the past few days, rumours about the upcoming season of the show have been doing the rounds on the internet, and with no confirmations yet, fans seem to be quite confused. Earlier, there were reports that both Bigg Boss 19 and Bigg Boss OTT 4 might get shelved due to alleged disagreements between the channel and the production team. However, a recent report suggests that BB 19 is very much back in motion and will reportedly premiere in the last week of August. A fresh report suggests that the show will run for five months, with Salman Khan anchoring the first three months, followed by other personalities like Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Farah Khan taking charge of the remaining episodes. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Is Host Salman Khan’s Ex-Girlfriend Iulia Vantur Participating in Controversial Reality Show’s Upcoming Season? Check Out Full List of Potential Contestants of ‘BB 19’.

‘Bigg Boss 19’ To Have 3 Hosts?

According to a recent update on SCREEN, Bigg Boss 19 might launch in the last week of August, specifically on August 29 or August 30, and run for five months. BB 19 episodes will stream first online, followed by a delayed telecast on Colors TV. A source close to the production revealed, "The makers are making this season as a digital-first property. This means the show will run simultaneously on TV and OTT. However, the fresh episodes will drop on JioHotstar first and after one and a half hours, the same episode will appear on Colors TV."

‘Bigg Boss19’ To Run for Five Months?

The source also revealed that this year will kick off the season with his contract being just three months. After his stint, the makers are planning to bring in special hosts like Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Farah Khan to step in as the hosts for the remaining episodes. However, it was confirmed that Salman Khan will return to host the season finale. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Premiere Date: Is Salman Khan’s Controversial Reality Show Arriving Early? Here’s What We Know.

Talking about the rumoured contestants of Bigg Boss 19, names like Ram Kapoor, Tanushree Dutta, Faisal Shaikh (Mr Faisu), Munmun Dutta, Paras Kalnawat, Gaurav Taneja and Apoorva Mukhija (The Rebel Kid) are doing rounds on the internet.

