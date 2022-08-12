Star Bharat has always tried to present unconventional content to its viewers. Be it fiction shows or non-fiction, the channel has always brought unique and dynamic narrative to entertain its masses. The channel has recently launched Channa Mereya, which is a one of a kind show and the audience seems smitten with the new offering. Karan Wahi Looks Ridiculously Handsome in White Kurta, View Pic of Channa Mereya Serial Actor Flaunt His Ethnic Style.

We already know that Sam is seen trapping Aditya and Ginni realises the same. She even confronts Sam where she is seen as his wife. Sam claims to be pregnant with Aditya’s child and hence they are getting married. Now Ginni will plan to expose Sam and save Aditya from being blackmailed. Soon, the wedding rituals will commence where Aditya will tie the knot. While people assume the bride to be Sam, the viewers will be in for a major surprise when the bride turns out to be none other than Ginni and this will come as a major shock to Aditya. Karan Wahi Joins Nakuul Mehta, Anya Singh in 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend'.

