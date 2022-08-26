One of Star Bharat’s daily soaps, Channa Mereya, is garnering attention for both good and bad reasons. The good news is that fans are in love with its lead pair, Ginny and Aditya, played by Niyati Fatnani and Karan Wahi. Both actors share crackling chemistry on screen, earning fans’ praises and a worthy moniker, GiTya. However, the show also comes under the scanner for its certain plotlines and depictions, especially the glorification of violence. Channa Mereya, that’s inching towards the 50-episode mark, has often shown violence and verbal abuse in a light manner. Niyati Fatnani Gets Praised for Her Emotional Performance in Channa Mereya, Netizens Call Her the ‘Queen of Emotions’ (View Posts).

One main culprit is the character of Taiji or Shailaja Singh, played by actress Mamta Verma. Now, this character being hot-headed, insecure and manipulative, is overenthusiastic with slapping the female lead, i.e. Ginny. So far, in just a few episodes, Taji has slapped Ginny several times, making viewers highly uncomfortable and unhappy. Here’s how they react to this non-stop flurry of slap scenes in Channa Mereya.

Interestingly, fans were quite pleased with Ginny (Niyati) when she slapped Sam or Simranpreet, another antagonist that's out there to separate the serial's lead pair for good. Ironic much!

