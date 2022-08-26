One of Star Bharat’s daily soaps, Channa Mereya, is garnering attention for both good and bad reasons. The good news is that fans are in love with its lead pair, Ginny and Aditya, played by Niyati Fatnani and Karan Wahi. Both actors share crackling chemistry on screen, earning fans’ praises and a worthy moniker, GiTya. However, the show also comes under the scanner for its certain plotlines and depictions, especially the glorification of violence. Channa Mereya, that’s inching towards the 50-episode mark, has often shown violence and verbal abuse in a light manner. Niyati Fatnani Gets Praised for Her Emotional Performance in Channa Mereya, Netizens Call Her the ‘Queen of Emotions’ (View Posts).

One main culprit is the character of Taiji or Shailaja Singh, played by actress Mamta Verma. Now, this character being hot-headed, insecure and manipulative, is overenthusiastic with slapping the female lead, i.e. Ginny. So far, in just a few episodes, Taji has slapped Ginny several times, making viewers highly uncomfortable and unhappy. Here’s how they react to this non-stop flurry of slap scenes in Channa Mereya.

Fans Unable to Digest It!

Todays episode was Meh 😑 . I finished it in 3min. Am so done with the “slaps” man ! And others are simply enjoying the spectacle. I mean really? Glorifying physical abuse-it’s becoming a habit now 🙄😡 Am not liking the current track. Wrap it up already 😠#ChannaMereya #Gitya pic.twitter.com/uNPAwZg4Av — Naina_H (@NH_hope13) August 25, 2022

Not Cool!

I can still watch Sam & her irritating antics, but cannot tolerate Taiji slapping Ginny every other day. I swear I haven’t seen any other show do this many slaps in a span of below 50 episodes. #ChannaMereya — Gowri (@Gowri_tweets) August 25, 2022

Too Much Thappad Scenes

Why tai ji hmesha ginni ko slap krte hai ??? Kis haq se ????? Jb dekho aake ginni ko thappad mar dete hai wife adi ki daughter in law supreet ki ...wo kyu bich me invovle hote hai hmesha its ridiculous #ChannaMereya — Ana___ (@anu_kashyap67) August 25, 2022

Taiji Is Most Hated Character?

Taiji is the worst annoying character,she always insults slaps ginni,it doesn't make her chaudhry of the house, abusing ginni should be stop now enough is enough now ! When ginni will speak for herself, she can't let her slap all the time without any fault#ChannaMereya https://t.co/PZ0sknI89D — 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐲 𝐤𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐧𝐚•㉨ (@Crystal_Krish4r) August 25, 2022

Vile

Slapping Ginni & Dimpy Was The Lowest Of Low From Shailja. Nothing, Absolutely Nothing Gives Her The Right To Slap Ginni & Dimpy Even If Their Brother Was Guilty 😤 I Hope Makers Refrain From Showing Slapping & All, Coz It's Uncomfortable To Watch. #ChannaMereya pic.twitter.com/GfXXNbVmdi — •🫧 (@Shruu_24) July 29, 2022

Please Take a Note

"Waise Galat toh tum dono ho" Only Akash and Supreet talking sense right now...😌 Team should be stop with the Slaps now it's irritating and uncomfortable to watch#ChannaMereya #GiTya — Rasvi (@Rasvi56) August 25, 2022

Interestingly, fans were quite pleased with Ginny (Niyati) when she slapped Sam or Simranpreet, another antagonist that's out there to separate the serial's lead pair for good. Ironic much!

