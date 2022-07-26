Karan Wahi is a sweetheart for all the ladies who are complete TV serial lovers as the actor always steals hearts with his dashing looks and cute persona. This time again, the 'Channa Mereya' serial actor flaunted his ethnic style by posting his latest pic on Instagram. He looked ridiculously handsome in white kurta and called his debonair style as "The Magic of Indian Wear". He has definitely got that absolute charm and we stan him! Channa Mereya Serial’s Aditya and Ginni’s Cute Moments Win Hearts Online, Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani Fans Trend #ChannaMereya Photos and Videos

View Karan Wahi's Recent Pic in Ethnic Style:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Wahi (@karanwahi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)