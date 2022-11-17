Danny DeVito is a man of many faces. Having a highly successful career in Hollywood, DeVito has thrived on playing some of the most unique characters ever put to the screen. A great blend of comedy and drama that saw him turn into the villain Penguin for Batman Returns or star as Arnold Schwarzenegger’s twin in Twins, DeVito has had a highly established career. So, why is it that we are always drawn to Frank Reynolds when talking about his best roles. Danny DeVito Shares His Take on Colin Farrell’s Portrayal of Penguin in The Batman.

Introduced in season two of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, DeVito brought a certain weirdness to this series that made Frank an immediate standout in the already morally flawed cast of hilarious characters. A blend of dark comedy with a need to not hold back, Frank is one disgustingly hilarious character. So, with DeVito turning 78, let’s take a look at five of his best moments as Frank Reynolds.

Rumham

When the gang goes to the beach, Frank and Mac decide to take their holiday onto the water with a rum-soaked ham to keep them company. Not realising that they have drifted away from the shore, Frank faces his most devastating loss as he realises that Rumham has fallen into the water and out of his bounds.

Ongo Gablogian

When the gang wants to put up an art show, Frank goes undercover to talk to a gallery owner to invite them to after already being turned down once. Fitted with a white wig, Frank turns up as the “prestiged” art collector Ongo Gablogian and portrays the snotty art critics perfectly.

Trashman

Putting up a wrestling show, Frank decides to come up with the character of the Trashman, who throws around his enemies and eats trash. With his idea being shot down by the gang, he just decides to ref, however, is quite salty with the decision. He does end up getting the last laugh at the end though.

Getting Out of the Couch

Holding an office party to see how many of his employees still like him, Frank ends up trapping himself inside a sofa so he could see who still respects him. The only catch being, you can see that he is inside the sofa. Not being able to take the heat inside, he births himself out in one of the most cringe-inducing shots of the series.

Learning the Truth

When Frank ends up learning that Dee and Dennis aren’t his kids from his ex-wife, he ends up having a complete breakdown. Hurling insults while not being able to believe the truth, DeVito is a complete riot here delivering one of the most hilarious scenes of the series. Danny DeVito Birthday Special: 10 Quotes by the Actor as Frank Reynolds From It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia That Are Super Hilarious!

We can’t wait to see Frank return in the next season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2022 10:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).