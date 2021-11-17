Danny DeVito as Frank Reynolds in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Danny DeVito celebrates his 77th birthday on November 17. He is well-known for his portrayal as Frank Reynolds in the FX/FXX's sitcom It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. He also received wider recognition for appearing as a taxi dispatcher in TV show Taxi. For his character in Taxi, he has even bagged Golden Globe Award and an Emmy Award. His quirky, hilarious and crazy character in the series, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia won him a lot of applause and fame. DeVito's role as Frank Reynolds shows him as a successful businessman with a long past history of illegal works and dealings with shabby characters. Some of his advice and insights in the show has been savage with some weird thoughts. Rob McElhenney Birthday Special: 11 Quotes of the Actor From It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia That are Funny, Cheeky and Will Make You Laugh Out Loud.

Apart from TV shows, DeVito has featured in movies like One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Next, Romancing the Stone, Batman Returns, Get Shorty, Matilda, The Big Kahuna, Big Fish, When in Rome and Jumanji: The Next Level, etc. He has also graced us with his voice, when the legendary star well-utilised it in flicks like My Little Pony, Hercules, Smallfoot and Discord-The Movie, etc. He has constantly appeared in awesome characters that had made him such a classic actor in Hollywood. Little Demon: Aubrey Plaza, Danny DeVito to Star in FXX's Animated Horror Sitcom.

On the occasion of Danny DeVito's 77th birthday, let's hear some of his hilarious quotes and sayings as Frank Reynolds from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia:

So, these were some of our favourite quotes and sayings by Danny DeVito as Frank Reynolds from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. We wish this immensely lovable veteran actor, director, screenwriter and producer Many Many Happy Returns of the Day!

