Dekh Bhai Dekh Returns to Television: Urvashi Dholakia Recalls How the Cast Would Wait Patiently for Her to Finish School and Reach the Sets for Shooting

Urvashi Dholakia (Right) in Dekh Bhai Dekh (Photo Credits: Instagram, YouTube)

Along with a host of DD shows that have returned to the tube in times of the Coronavirus lockdown, another iconic one is Dekh Bhai Dekh. The story of three generations of the Diwan family and their journey through life and the lemons that it throws proved to be a complete family entertainer. Including a stellar star cast of actors like Shekhar Suman, Navin Nischol, Farida Jalal, Bhavana Balsavar, Deven Bhojani, Sushma Seth and Vishal Singh among others, the show also marked TV's original Komolika, actress Urvashi Dholakia's debut on television. Dekh Bhai Dekh Re-Telecast Schedule on Doordarshan: Here’s When and Where You Can Watch This Shekhar Suman and Deven Bhojani’s 90s Comic Show on TV!.

Urvashi was roped in for Dekh Bhai Dekh when she was still in school, at the age of 15. Recalling that everyone on the sets understood her predicament and accommodated shooting schedules around her studies, Urvashi revealed, "I used to finish school by 1-1:15 in the afternoon and then travel to R.K Studios in Chembur in my school uniform. The crew would wait patiently. The whole cast and crew were like one big family, off-screen also, I used to be the quiet one as I entered the show little late but they all were very welcoming towards me."

She continued, "Though I entered late in the show, funnily, my character was discussed from the very first episode. For my casting, Anand sir called me in his office and made me read some random lines and the next day I started shooting. This show was and is an all-time favourite for many because it catered to all age groups from 6 years to 60 years. We were the teens, then we had people in the 30s also. So, everyone watching the show could relate to it. Working with actors like Sushma, Naveen, Bhavna, Shekhar Suman was an outstanding experience." Doordarshan Turns 60: Mahabharat, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Malgudi Days - The Unforgettable Classic Shows of the ’90s.

However, the actress wants the show to be re-made, but with the original cast intact. "I am excited that millennials will get to see such an iconic show which has been a trend-setter in the industry. It was the first show to be shot in a multi-cam setup. I am happy that all these shows are being telecast because today's generation is getting to know how television was so good even at that time and has evolved. It was a huge production, with Jaya Ji producing it and Anand Mahendru directing it. I feel privileged that I was part of it." She also revealed that several trials and errors were done for the remake but nothing materialized in the end. Well, some masterpieces are best left untouched, right Urvashi?