Dekh Bhai Dekh Re-Telecast Schedule on Doordarshan: Here’s When and Where You Can Watch This Shekhar Suman and Deven Bhojani’s 90s Comic Show on TV!

Dekh Bhai Dekh Still (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The coronavirus outbreak has brought India almost to a standstill. With this, it's 21 days lockdown in the country as declared by PM Narendra Modi wherein pupils can leave their homes, only if super urgent. Owing to the same, from past few days, Doordarshan channel has started re-running two of its iconic mythological shows, Ramayan and Mahabharat and also its superhero show, Shaktimaan with an aim to entertain fans. And now as per the latest development, the said channel has brought Dekh Bhai Dekh featuring the three generations of the Diwan family on television once again. Shaktimaan Re-Telecast Schedule on Doordarshan: Here's When and Where You Can Watch This Mukesh Khanna's Superhero Show on TV.

This is indeed a piece of good news for the show's fans as what a better option then binging on an old show while self-quarantining. And just in case you are confused about when and where to watch it? Fret not, as we've got you covered. Ramayan Re-Telecast Schedule on Doordarshan: Here's When and Where You Can Watch The Arun Govil-Deepika Chikhalia-Sunil Lahri Mytho Show on TV.

When and Where Can You Watch The Show:

Dekh Bhai Dekh show will air at 6 PM on DD National starting from April 1, 2020. So, now you know what to do in the evening, right?

Here's The Tweet:

Watch iconic comic show #DekhBhaiDekh which beautifully shows the unique bonding between the three generations of the Diwan family at 6 pm ONLY on @DDNational pic.twitter.com/pwVRlegfBJ — Doordarshan National (@DDNational) April 1, 2020

Serving an altogether different comedy in the 90s, Dekh Bhai Dekh had a huge line up of actors namely Shekhar Suman, Navin Nischol, Farida Jalal, Bhavana Balsavar, Deven Bhojani, Sushma Seth, Vishal Singh and Nattasha Singh. The show revolved around the story of the Diwan family and showcased their relationship troubles, business problems and more. FYI, other shows which have made a comeback are Shriman Shrimati and Chanakya. So, are you excited to watch these shows again? Tell us your thoughts in the comment section below.