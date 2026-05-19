‘UN-KNOWN To Be Well Paid’: Did Nia Sharma Take a Dig at Niharika Tiwari After Bitter Clash During ‘Splitsvilla 16’ Finale?

The explosive grand finale of MTV Splitsvilla 16 featured tense showdowns, including a direct clash between host Nia Sharma and contestant Niharika Tiwari. During the finale, a confrontation over bias allegations led to Tiwari claiming she did not know who Sharma was prior to joining the reality show. While the 15-year television industry veteran offered a measured reply on screen, her subsequent social media posts have sparked intense debate among viewers, with many interpreting them as a subtle, strategic dig at the contestant. MTV Splitsvilla 16 Winner: Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar and Kaira Anu Lift Trophy of ‘MTV Splitsvilla X6 - Pyaar Ya Paisa’ (Watch Video).

Nia Sharma Hits Back at Niharika Tiwari?

Following the broadcast of the finale, Sharma took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes photographs and videos marking the conclusion of the season. However, it was her caption that drew the immediate attention of fans and followers.

"UN-KNOWN to be well paid for the job," Sharma wrote, accentuating the word "unknown" in what appeared to be a direct nod to Tiwari’s critique.

She continued, "Curtains close on another one of my fav journeys in my not so known 15 years. Lived the moments.. wouldn't have traded it for anything else."

Nia Sharma Fires Back at Niharika Tiwari After ‘Splitsvilla X6’ Finale Clash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

The post divided fans on social media. While supporters praised Sharma for delivering what they termed a dignified response, critics argued that using social media to address the contestant's comments was unnecessary for an industry senior.

What Exactly Happened Between Nia Sharma and Niharika Tiwari?

The friction between the two escalated during the grand finale segment of the reality show. Sharma, who served as one of the season's "mischief makers" alongside Uorfi Javed, confronted Tiwari regarding comments made on post-show podcasts. Sharma questioned Tiwari for allegedly labelling her as "biased."

Defending her impartiality, Sharma stated, "To be biased, I need to know about someone's existence. This was my very first time on Splitsvilla. Did I know anybody before this show? No. Did I know you, Niharika? Not at all, babe." Tiwari immediately retorted, "I didn't know you before this show either."

The remark prompted Sharma to emphasise her longevity in the entertainment sector, pointing out that while Tiwari had gained fame over a span of three months via the show, she had navigated the highs and lows of the television industry for 15 years. This statement further agitated Tiwari, who questioned the assertion that her fame was only a recent three-month development. MTV ‘Splitsvilla 16’ Finalists Revealed: Gullu-Kaira and Yogesh-Ruru Secure Spots; Makers Introduce Fan Voting Twist.

Nia Sharma Workfront

Despite the reality television friction, Sharma remains a highly visible figure in Indian television. Having debuted in 2010 with Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha, she secured household recognition through major roles in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, and Naagin 4. Following the conclusion of Splitsvilla 16, Sharma continues her screen presence on the comedy-cooking reality series Laughter Chefs.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 11:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).