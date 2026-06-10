Is ‘Shararat’ Fame Actress Krystle D’Souza Dating Dubai-Based Businessman AP? Here’s What We Know

After weeks of fervent speculation across social media, reports have confirmed that actress Krystle D'Souza has found love in Dubai-based businessman and luxury car collector AP. The news comes after numerous social media posts and party appearances sparked dating rumours, which have now been verified by multiple reports on June 10, 2026. Actress Krystle D’Souza and Rumoured Boyfriend Gulaam Gouse Deewani Part Ways After Years of Dating; Couple Unfollows Each Other on Instagram (View Post).

Krystle D'Souza Dating Desi Bling Fame AP

"Krystle is dating AP. They've been together for a few months now and things are going really well between them," a source close to the couple revealed to HT City. "It's still early for them to make an announcement, but they share a strong bond and are enjoying spending time together."

The mystery man in Krystle D'Souza's life is none other than AP, a prominent Dubai-based entrepreneur known for his luxury car business, AP Super Cars. AP gained further public recognition through his appearance on the popular Netflix reality series, 'Desi Bling'. On the show, he was introduced as the ex-boyfriend of Pamela "Pammi" Serena, with whom he maintains a close friendship.

Sources indicate that Krystle, who turned 36 on March 1, 2026, has been making frequent trips to Dubai over the past few months, suggesting the burgeoning romance has been developing away from the public eye. Prior to this confirmed relationship, D'Souza was reportedly in a three-year relationship with restaurateur Gulaam Gouse Deewani, which concluded around late 2025 or early 2026.

Krystle D'Souza and APs Viral Photo and Social Media Buzz

The initial sparks of the dating rumours ignited with a viral party video that circulated widely online. The clip reportedly showed AP getting cosy with Krystle, with some even interpreting a moment where he appeared to affectionately kiss her on the cheek.

Further adding fuel to the fire, Krystle herself shared a cryptic photo on her social media. The image featured her holding a man's hand, with his face deliberately kept out of frame. Fans quickly played detective, identifying similarities in the man's attire and luxury watch to AP's known style, solidifying the widespread belief that the mystery hand belonged to the Desi Bling star. Ayesha Khan Slams Period Trolling; Calls for Education As ‘Shararat’ Shoot Revelation Becomes ‘National Joke’.

While neither Krystle nor AP has personally commented on their relationship, the confirmation from trusted sources marks a new chapter in the actress's personal life.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 02:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).