Mumbai October 18: Television actress Shubhangi Atre, who is popularly known among viewers as 'Angoori Bhabi' from the beloved show "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai" revealed some Diwali traditions that remain close to her heart. Shubhangi shared that on the day of Diwali, she loves to make rangoli, cook festive delicacies such as chakli and shakkarpare, and get decked up in a beautiful saree.

She revealed, “Diwali is a festival very close to my heart. I always believe that it is not just about decorating your home but also about lighting up your inner self with positivity and love. Every year, I travel to my hometown, Indore, to celebrate with my family. We start the day by making rangoli, decorating with diyas, and cooking festive delicacies like chakli and shakkarpare. I love dressing up in traditional sarees and adorning myself with temple jewellery for the evening puja." Diwali 2025: Ibrahim Ali Khan Says ‘Teeno Bhai Teeno Tabahi’ As He Poses With Kid Brothers Taimur and Jeh for Deepotsav (View Post).

Shubhangi Atre’s Diwali Traditions Include Making Rangoli and Cooking Festive Delicacies

Shubhangi added that for her, the best part of Diwali is sitting with her family and sharing sweets and laughter with them. She went on to share, "The best part of the night is when the entire family sits together, sharing sweets, laughter, and stories. Those moments of warmth and togetherness define the real spirit of Diwali for me. This year I am going to celebrate Diwali with my friends. I wish you all a very Happy and prosperous Diwali.” Diwali 2025: Bollywood Stars and TV Actors Back ‘Vocal for Local’, and Urge Shoppers To Support Small Businesses Across India.

Previously, Shubhangi turned back the clock and visited her hometown after 25 long years. Taking to her Instagram, she posted a video of her emotional homecoming, bringing back some fond memories of her childhood. The clip showed her posing on a bridge and capturing glimpses of her road journey, farms, and a temple in her village. She was also seen posing happily with her entire family. She added singer Anupam Roy’s track "Lamhe Guzar Gaye" in the background. “Time stood still here — a nostalgic return to my village after 25 years. #nostalgia #home," Shubhangi captioned the post.

