The makers of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun on the Run have confirmed the film’s digital release plan. After its theatrical debut on February 6, 2026, the comedy will be available for streaming on ZEE5 and OTTplay Premium once its cinema run concludes. The announcement was made through official posters, putting an end to speculation around the film’s OTT release.

‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ Gets Film Adaptation

The film is a feature-length adaptation of the long-running sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. It carries the show’s familiar humour into a road-trip format, offering fans a cinematic take on characters they have followed for years. According to the synopsis, the film reimagines the TV series as a Hindi comedy caper, blending slapstick humour with misunderstandings and chase sequences.

Plot and Characters

The story follows Vibhuti, Tiwari, Anita and Angoori Bhabhi on a road trip to Uttarakhand that quickly spirals into chaos. Their journey takes a dangerous turn when they cross paths with two gangster brothers. Shanti, played by Ravi Kishan and Kranti, played by Mukesh Tiwari, become infatuated with Anita and Angoori. Their obsession escalates to violent plans against Vibhuti and Tiwari, triggering a frantic chase and a series of comic situations.

‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ Cast and Comedy Style

Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, Shubhangi Atre and Vidisha Srivastava reprise their popular roles. They are joined by Ravi Kishan, Mukesh Tiwari and Dinesh Lal Yadav in pivotal parts. The makers describe the film as a throwback to 1990s-style chaos comedies, driven by disguises, confusion, and ensemble humour. After its theatrical run, audiences will soon be able to stream the film and catch every twist of the madcap journey at home.

