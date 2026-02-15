‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun on the Run’ Box Office Collection: Aasif Sheikh’s TV Hit Fails To Thrill in Cinemas

The big-screen adaptation of the long-running sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! has concluded its initial 10-day theatrical run with disappointing financial results. Despite the immense popularity of the television franchise, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun On The Run struggled to convert small-screen viewership into cinema footfall, collecting an estimated INR 1.37 crore net against a production budget of INR 10 crore. ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain’ Film Set Accident: Aasif Sheikh and Ravi Kishan Recall Terrifying Near-Death Experience During Shoot.

Financial Underperformance

Since its release on February 6, 2026, the film has faced a steep uphill battle at the box office. According to trade reports from Sacnilk and other industry analysts, the movie recovered only 13.7% of its reported production cost during its first 10 days. When factoring in additional expenses for marketing and distribution, the financial deficit for the producers is estimated to exceed INR 8.6 crore. Analysts have characterised the theatrical run as a "commercial failure," noting that the film failed to gain momentum even during its opening weekend.

Transition Challenges From TV To Film

Industry observers suggest that the primary hurdle lay in the structural shift from a 20-minute episodic sitcom to a 135-minute feature film. While the TV show thrives on short, repetitive comedic bursts, critics noted that the film’s screenplay felt like a series of "loosely connected segments" rather than a cohesive cinematic narrative. The film utilised familiar tropes such as double-meaning dialogue and slapstick humour, but these elements reportedly failed to sustain audience engagement over a two-hour runtime. The outcome serves as a case study for the industry, highlighting that digital and television reach do not always guarantee a paying theatrical audience. ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Fun on the Run’ OTT Release: Where To Stream the Vibhuti-Tiwari’s Comedy Film After Theatrical Run.

'Bhabi Ji' Cast Reunites for Road Trip Comedy

Directed by Shashank Bali, the film features the show's original cast including Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, Shubhangi Atre and Vidisha Srivastava. The narrative follows the familiar neighbours from Modern Colony Vibhuti, Tiwari, Anita and Angoori on a road trip to Uttarakhand. The journey takes a dark but comedic turn when they encounter two gangster brothers, Shanti (played by Ravi Kishan) and Kranti (played by Mukesh Tiwari). The plot centers on the brothers’ obsession with the "bhabhis," leading to a chaotic chase as they plot to eliminate the husbands to marry the wives.

'Bhabi Ji' Film Eyes OTT Release

Despite the theatrical setback, the franchise continues to hold a loyal base on television. The film’s producers are now expected to focus on a digital release to recover a portion of the losses, with a streaming date likely to be announced soon. The project also featured supporting performances by Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua) and several other regular cast members from the sitcom, aiming for a "1990s throwback" comedy style that ultimately met with mixed reviews and low turnout.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2026 05:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).