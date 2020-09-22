While Sony TV is all set to launch their much-awaited show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, this show will bring about a major change in its programme schedule. And one major change will be that Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2, will now be taken off the air and will exclusively air on SonyLIV. This is the second season of Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, whose earlier season has actors Namik Paul and Nikita Dutta as the lead actors. Ek Duje Ke Vaaste began in February but was halted after shoots were shut down because of the Coronavirus lockdown. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 to Go On Air From September 28, Here's the Telecast Schedule For Amitabh Bachchan's Game Show (View Promo).

While everyone is all geared up for yet another power-packed season of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, this has brought about a change in our weekday programming. While KBC will make its way on television screens from the 28th of September, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 will now be moving to the channel's OTT platform. Amitabh Bachchan Wears A Face Shield As He Shoots For Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Veteran Actor Requests Fans To Stay Safe Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Sony TV's Head Of Content Sony, Digital Business and SET said, “The advent of KBC does bring about a relative change in the weekday programming line-up. Considering this, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste will soon stream exclusively on SonyLIV. The show enjoys a strong resonance with the digital audience, and we are certain that the story, going forward, will continue to engage and entertain the audience on SonyLIV. Viewers won’t have to wait for a fixed schedule and they can now watch it any time on Sony LIV." Well, looks like we'll have to wait and watch to see what fans of the show will have to say.

