Amitabh Bachchan has constantly requested his fans to stay safe amid COVID-19 Pandemic. Seeing the increasing number of cases in the country, the veteran actor regularly shares posts on his social media handles where he reminds his fans to wear a mask or a face shield so that the transmission of the virus can be curbed. Big B, who has started shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, keeps on sharing pictures from the sets of the show. This time Big B has shared a photo in which he can be seen wearing a face shield as he shoots for KBC 12. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan Gives Us a Glimpse of Precautionary Measures Taken While Filming the Sony TV Show.

While sharing this post, Amitabh Bachchan captioned it as, “be safe .. and be in protection ..” This isn’t the first time that he has been talking about safeguarding oneself from the set of the show. Even earlier, Big B had shared how work must go on by following all the safety protocols amid coronavirus pandemic. The shooting of KBC 12 started on September 7. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan's Pic From the First Episode Of KBC Cannot Be Missed!

Big B On The Sets Of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12

On July 11, Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan had been admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital after the father and son duo was tested positive for coronavirus. On August 2, the veteran actor confirmed that he had been tested negative and has been discharged from the hospital. Big B then quarantined at home and remained under medical care before he started to shoot for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12.

