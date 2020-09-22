And the much-awaited announcement wit regards to Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. The show that had gone on floors back in May itself had got Amitabh Bachchan to shoot for the KBC 12 promo from home and had also conducted its contestant registrations during the lockdown itself. The show was recently in the news for reports of how two crew members had contracted COVID-9. But we, at LatestLY were the first ones to break the news that the rumours were false. EXCLUSIVE: Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Reports of COVID-19 Cases on Sets of Amitabh Bachchan Show Not True?.

And now, the makers have zeroed in on an on-air date for the show. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 will be launching on September 28, 2020 and air at 9 pm, from Monday to Friday. Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan Gives Us a Glimpse of ‘Precautionary Measures’ Taken While Filming the Sony TV Show (View Pics).

Check Out the Announcement Below:

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is all set for yet another power-packed season with Amitabh Bachchan, as usual, at the hosting seat making things interesting. This is the landmark year for Kaun Banega Crorepati as the show enters its 20 years. This will also bring about slide change in the Sony TV weekday programming, come September 28, 2020. Stay Tuned for more KBC 12 deets!

