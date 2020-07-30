Streaming giant Netflix broke the record for most nominations that any network, studio or streaming platform has ever earned, with 160 Emmy nominations this year. The streaming platform smashed the record set by the cable network HBO last year, with 137 nominations. This year, HBO is second with 107 nominations. This is the second time that Netflix has bested HBO. In 2018, the streamer ended HBO's 17-year Emmy nomination domination by landing 112 nods to HBO's 108. Emmy Awards 2020: Here’s the Complete List of Nominees of 72nd Edition

This year, Netflix has been nominated in 10 of the 11 major categories that were unveiled during the TV Academy's live-stream announcement, including three nominations for Outstanding Drama Series, four nominations for Outstanding Television Movie and five nominations for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded). The streamer leads the race with shows including "Ozark", "The Crown", "Dead To Me", "The Politician" and "Stranger Things". HBO's "Watchmen" scored the most nominations overall with 26 for the graphic novel adaptation, reports deadline.com. Priyanka Chopra Cheers For Husband Nick Jonas As The Voice Bags a Nomination At 2020 Emmy Awards (View Post)

Netflix's "Ozark" and HBO's "Succession" scored 18 nominations each, and are up against each other in the Best Drama Series category, alongside Netflix's "The Crown" and "Stranger Things", besides "Better Call Saul", "Killing Eve", "The Handmaid's Tale" and "The Mandalorian". In the comedy category, while Netflix "The Kominsky Method" and "Dead To Me", HBO is up in contention with "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "Insecure". These shows vie for honours with "The Good Place", "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "Schitt's Creek" and "What We Do In The Shadows".

Besides "Ozark", the streaming giants key nominees include: "The Crown" (13 nods), "Hollywood" (12), "Stranger Things" (eight), "Unorthodox" (eight), and "Cheer" (six). As for other leading studios, NBC has 47 nods, ABC has 36, FX Networks has 33, and Amazon has 31. Disney+ has 19 nods. The Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on September 20, 2020. The show will air in India on Star World.

