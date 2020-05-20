Fleabag's 'Hot Priest' aka Andrew Scott Performs Beautiful Poem For Emilia Clarke's Instagram Poetry Series and Twitterati Call It 'Essential Viewing'! (Watch Video)

Celebs are trying their best amid this quarantine to not only stay entertained and positive themselves but also do the same for their followers and fans. While musicians are performing for virtual shows, actors have been indulging in some reading online. While Sir Patrick Stewart left us super impressed with his sonnet recitations, recently Fleabag actor Andrew Scott also appeared in a video where he was seen Irish poet Derek Mahon's "Everything Is Going to Be All Right.” Scott performed this as a part of Emilia Clarke's series of poetry readings for COVID-19 relief. Ripley: Johnny Flynn Joins Andrew Scott For Showtime's Anthology Series.
The actor who recently became the internet's boyfriend after starring in the role of the 'hot priest' in Fleabag left netizens lusting after him with this recent video. In the post, Scott is seen dressed in casuals and looking effortlessly charming as he recites the poem that seems to be the need of the hour. At one point in the video, Scott in a sun-kissed frame as he says, "How should I not be glad to contemplate/the clouds clearing beyond the dormer window/and a high tide reflected on the ceiling?”
Check Out the Video Here:
Sharing the video, Emilia wrote, "The beautiful, breathtaking talent that is Andrew Scott reads for us ‘Everything is Going to be All Right’ by Derek Mahon. Andrew has asked to dedicate this to Men Against Cancer Ireland @menagainstcancer Andrew we salute you!" Phoebe Waller-Bridge on Her Fleabag Character: I Don’t Know Where She is Now and That’s the Right Thing for Both of Us!
Well, netizens certainly couldn't get enough of Scott's amazing looks and beautiful recitation in this video. Check out some amazing reactions here.
#AndrewScott Pics modified by myself) Help... He’s so sexy.... pic.twitter.com/9YGRnX9JCe
How am I supposed to cope with this? #AndrewScott https://t.co/YDhzNW2pCX pic.twitter.com/csGLbSeGYG
Truly a beautiful reading of Derek Mahon’s “Everything Is a Going to Be All Right” from Andrew Scott (@fleabag). #poetry #andrewscott pic.twitter.com/QtzhbTJjDD
'Hot Priest' #AndrewScott telling you that everything is going to be alright is essential viewing https://t.co/9gQ0Lhdbit pic.twitter.com/WoTEFSE81k
We bet you enjoyed watching this piece of Andrew Scott and can't wait for him to make an Insta debut, just so that we get more such amazing videos!