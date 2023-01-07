Aftersun and Normal People star Paul Mescal is in talks to star in Ridley Scott's hotly-anticipated sequel to Gladiator, the 2000 epic that made Russell Crowe a superstar and went on to win an Oscar for best picture. But the film isn't a prequel and Mescal won't be stepping into Crowe's toga. Mescal will play Lucius, the son of Lucilla, reports Variety. Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers are Engaged; Couple's Relationship Status Revealed in Normal People Actor's Profile Interview.

Scott is returning to the world of swords and sandals and is expected to make this his next project. He will produce the picture, along with Scott Free President Michael Pruss and Red Wagon Entertainment's Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher. David Scarpa wrote the screenplay. Paramount will produce the film. Universal, which backed the first movie along with DreamWorks, has the right to co-produce the movie once it has been set up. Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal Dressed Up As Fleabag and Hot Priest for Halloween (View Pic).

Mescal has been earning Oscar buzz for his work as a troubled father in Aftersun and thrilled audiences with his turn as a brainy college student in Normal People. He earned an Emmy nomination for his work in that series. Mescal will appear in Andrew Haigh's Strangers opposite Andrew Scott and Claire Foy, as well as Garth Davis's Foe with Saoirse Ronan. Before he ventures back to Rome, Scott is directing Napoleon which stars Joaquin Phoenix as the French despot.

