Catherine Called Birdy Movie Review: With many of coming-of-age films taking place in the modern times and mainly focusing on the same message, director Lena Dunham flips the script with Catherine Called Birdy. Taking us back to the medieval ages of the late 1200s, Dunham adapts the 1994 beloved novel of the same name written by Karen Cushman, wonderfully at that with enough of her own flair that it can stand apart. Don’t Worry Darling Movie Review: A Dedicated Florence Pugh and a Lacklustre Harry Styles Are Mangled Up in Olivia Wilde's Aimless Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive).

Focusing on Catherine (Bella Ramsey), who prefers to be called Birdy given her massive amount of pet birds, she is a teenager who just wants to run amuck in the mud and live the naiveties of childhood. So, when her father, Lord Rollo (Andrew Scott), brings about suitors for her so he can keep his families finances afloat, Birdy does everything in her power to thwart them off.

A Still From Catherine Called Birdy (Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Beginning with Catherine rolling around in the mud as someone trolls her over the meaning of what “sex” is, Bella Ramsey perfectly captures that youth essence. Being the daughter of a lord, she is a rebellious young girl who just wants to be a child. With an ecstatic performance that boils in through the idiosyncrasies and glee of being a teenager, there are bunch of issues touched upon here that at times brings Catherine’s story into a darker shade.

What Catherine Called Birdy does so well is that it doesn’t put up its feminist undertones into a modern light, but rather portrays it from a medieval point of view and yet still makes it relevant. Where girls were seen as objects who would bare a man fruitful children rather than be humans themselves, the movie does a great job at showcasing Catherine as someone who will go against the norms.

Watch the Trailer:

From issues of periods to fending off a suitor with various funny and entertaining hijinks that involved covering someone who has phobia of birds with pigeons, Ramsey is wonderfully cast here. Honestly, it just lets her go free considering in Game of Thrones she portrayed the more stoic child and is allowed to showcase her skills here.

Andrew Scott is another fine casting portraying the role of Lord Rollo with such conviction. Originally when introduced, you hate him as he wakes up a drunken mess not even being able to remember how old his own daughter is. Rollo’s journey is a 180 that takes it time and by the end of it will have you tugging at your heartstrings. With a fantastic supporting cast that wonderfully rounds off the family and friends of Catherine’s, it’s a bunch of characters that are worth rooting for.

A Still From Catherine Called Birdy (Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

While Catherine Called Birdy does have a tendency of dragging on a bit in the middle with a pace that never really finds itself, the movie still does a fine enough job in bringing you back up to chase. With set design that perfectly captures the muddy and greenery escapade of 1200s England, it’s a dreary setting that finds balance between humour and seriousness.

Much of that humour is delivered through Catherine herself. Ensuing in the excitement of being a teenager and learning what a virgin is, the situational comedy lands well with the actors having some great timing. My second favorite also being Dean-Charles Chapman (another Game of Thrones alumnus) who portrays Catherine’s slouchy brother Robert, and another highlight being a hilarious cameo from Russell Brand. Ticket to Paradise Movie Review: George Clooney, Julia Roberts’ Parental Rivalry Shines In This Fun, Laid-Back Romcom! (LatestLY Exclusive).

A Still From Catherine Called Birdy (Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

The soundtrack that consists of original songs and covers by Misty Miller mixes in the feeling of the medieval era with a hint of pop to it that adds a stylised feel to many scenes. Same can be said for Carter Burwell’s score too that feels wonderful and compliments the coming-of-age tone. It all creates for an immersive experience that really does feel endearing.

Yay!

Bella Ramsey and Andrew Scott

Great Production Value

Nay!

Pacing Midway Through the Movie

Final Thoughts

Catherine Called Birdy is well-rounded coming-of-age film that imposes the glee and struggles of being a teenager in the medieval era. Does the period setting right while still managing to be relevant, this is a book adaptation that took me by surprise. Catherine Called Birdy releases on October 7, 2022, and will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Rating: 4.0

