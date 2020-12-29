Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar not only made the year 2020 memorable for themselves, but also gave us all something very beautiful and regal and splendid to look at - their wedding pictures. Right from a haldi ceremony to a waleema, Gauahar and Zaid made sure to enjoy their wedding to the T and not let COVID-19 hamper their special days. While Gauahar stood out in every of her outfit, Zaid too looked dapper and handsome in his wedding wardrobe. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar Look Like A Match Made In Heaven In Heaven In Their Wedding Pictures.

After a rather glittering wedding ceremonny that saw some Bollywood and TV hot shots mark their attendance to celebrate the couple, Gauahar and Zaid had an intimate waleema ceremony for their families. And GaZa shared pictures from the festivities. One of them also includes Gauahar lifting her groom off his feet! Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar Look Masha Allah In Their Reception Pictures.

Check Out The Photos Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan)

While Gauahar quite literally let her hair down and looked pretty, her outfit had all of our heart. She chose to fulfill her mom's armaan and chose a custom stitched Rampuri work sharara, the material for which were purchased by Gauahar's mom from Rampur. Zaid compliented hi pretty begu Gauahar in a Pankaj Soni bottle green tuxedo with intricate and minimal Swarovski hand embroidery on the sleeves! Well, picture-perfect pictures... aren't they?

