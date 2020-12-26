Telly land beauty Gauahar Khan tied the knot with the man of her dreams, Zaid Darbar in Mumbai on December 25. The couple met and fell in love during the lockdown and Zaid, sealed the deal when he proposed to Gauahar in July itself, but shared the news in November, after his ladylove returned from the Bigg Boss 14 house as s senior. Their pre-wedding festivities began on December 21 with the haldi ceremony, followed by mehendi and then their nikaah. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar Look Like A Match Made In Heaven In Heaven In Their Wedding Pictures.

For their wedding reception in Mumbai, Gauahar and Zaid, who had until now colour co-ordinated their outfits, chose to go solo with their wardrobe choices. And oh! my... my.... did they look happily married, regal and royal and all adjectives meaning beautiful.. they sure did! Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's Haldi Pictures Out: GaZa Sport the Radiant Dulha-Dulhann Look And Its Lovely.

Check Out the Photos Below:

Mr and Mrs Darbar (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

All Smiles:

Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan (Photo Credits; Yogen Shah)

Gauahar wore a custom Manish Malhotra velvet lehenga in gold and maroon colours. Her blouse and lehenga had intricate and beautiful work on it. She paired her outfit with a chunky choker, long earrings and a mathapatti. Her lehenga had a golden coloured train and her veil was of velvet. Zaid, on the other hand, chose to go contrast with his bride and sported a black sherwani with heavy embroider work. In short... they looked perfect!

