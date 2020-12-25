Actress Gauahar Khan and social media influencer Zaid Darbar tied the knot on December 25, 2020 at ITC Grand Maratha. Their wedding festivities began on December 21 at the hotel with close friends and family in attendence. The pair rocked every outfit and even colour co-ordinated them to make for the perfect picture. And the same was the case with their Nikaah. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's Haldi Pictures Out: GaZa Sport the Radiant Dulha-Dulhann Look And Its Lovely.

Gauahar and Zaid, soon after their nikaah, posed for the media shutterbugs as a married couple. Both twinned in white and looked pristine and a match made in heaven. Gauahar Khan’s Glamorous Yellow Mehendi Outfit Is Woven With Memories and Family Love (View Pics).

Check Out the Pics Below:

Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Mr and Mrs Darbad (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Gauahar made for a stunning bride in a silver shimmery outfit, with golden border running throughout her dupatta. She opted for green-golden jewellery that stood out in contrast to her outfit, including her necklace, the maang-teeka as well as the earrings. Zaid, on the other hand, looked classy in off-white kurta paired with an off-white pyjama and a dupatta along with it. Match made in heaven - see! Here's wishing Gauahar and Zaid a happy married life!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2020 04:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).