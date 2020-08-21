Sanjivani actor Gaurav Chopraa's mother passed away on August 19 and the actor confirmed the sad news via his Instagram handle. He had earlier taken to his social media account to reveal how his parents were battling COVID-19 and had requested his fans to pray for their speedy recovery. The actor penned an emotional note for his mother while sharing the sad news with his friends and well-wishers.

"My mommy strongest !! The first picture is from a year ago. Three years of cancer fighting of the worst kind ,three years of non stop chemo: and she was bucking us up ! Always the brightest spot of energy in the room . Always. The beauty that did not need any kind of accentuation. It stood out .loved by all. To the point of seeming like her fans. . . Inspired so many..as a teacher, as a principal,as a colleague ,as a friend ,as a human being pursuing spiritual growth over everything else..I can go on and on about a million things..she introduced me to everything in life ..my strength..my source..#MeriMaa was the strongest..She left us yesterday...In the other world she would be making everyone her fan ,I'm sure ! Aapka #kaanha," he captioned while sharing pictures of his late mother.

Gaurav Chopraa's mother was suffering from cancer for the past three years and her chemotherapy sessions were still going on. "My mother has been battling advanced stage pancreatic cancer for the past three years. Almost miraculously, she emerged stronger from it, and was doing okay. However, over the past few months, she had not been keeping well and was hospitalised.” he earlier said while discussing her health with Bombay Times.

