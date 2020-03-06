Guilty Party: Isla Fisher to Headline Dark Comedy Show For CBS

Isla Fisher (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actor Isla Fisher is set to star in Guilty Party, a dark comedy from CBS All Access. In addition to starring, Fisher will also serve as executive producer on the show, reported Variety. The half-hour series, created by Rebecca Addelman, will follow Fisher's Beth Baker, a discredited journalist who takes on the story of a young mother sentenced to life in prison for maiming and murdering her husband, crimes she says she did not commit, in an attempt to save her career. Reality TV Star Kourtney Kardashian Wears a Mask in Paris Over Coronavirus Threat.

While looking for the truth, Beth finds herself contending with Colorado gun-smugglers, clickbait culture, the stagnancy of marriage and her own past.

"'Guilty Party' is a wild ride fuelled by Beth's grit, passionate heart and desperation to redeem herself. We knew we needed a magnetic, versatile talent in the role, and Isla perfectly embodies the wholly original character Rebecca created. Friends Star Cast is Reuniting for TV Special on HBO Max and We’ll Be There to Watch Them.

"We are thrilled to add 'Guilty Party' to our growing comedy slate which includes 'Why Women Kill,' 'No Activity' and the upcoming animated 'Star Trek: Lower Decks'," said Julie McNamara, executive vice president and head of programming for CBS All Access. This will be Fisher's first regular television role in three decades. She last appeared on the Australian show "Home and Away" in the 1990s.