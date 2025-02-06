February 3, 2025, Special Days: February 3 features a range of observances, including Skanda Sashti, a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Murugan. It also marks Four Chaplains Day, honouring the heroic acts of four U.S. chaplains during World War II. Additionally, it's the day forthe Setsubun Festival in Japan, where people celebrate the start of spring with rituals to ward off evil spirits. February 3 also commemorates The Day the Music Died, remembering the tragic plane crash that killed Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and The Big Bopper. It’s also a day to honour Our Lady of Suyapa and the Virgin of Suyapa with celebrations in Honduras. February 3 is National Women Physicians Day, recognising the contributions of female doctors to healthcare. It also serves as National Missing Persons Day, raising awareness about those who are missing and the efforts to locate them. There are also major February 3 birthdays and birth anniversaries. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Basant Panchami, Valentine’s Day, Maha Shivratri and More – Get a Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on February 3, 2025 (Monday)

Skanda Sashti in February 2025 Four Chaplains Day (United States) Setsubun Festival in Japan The Day the Music Died Our Lady of Suyapa / Virgin of Suyapa (Honduras) Nelson Anniversary Day in New Zealand National Women Physicians Day National Missing Persons Day National Golden Retriever Day National Carrot Cake Day

Famous February 3 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Raghuram Rajan Waheeda Rehman Dutee Chand Isla Fisher Michael Cimino Blythe Danner Morgan Fairchild Nathan Lane Warwick Davis Amal Clooney Maura Tierney Daddy Yankee Silambarasan TR Sean Kingston Bridget Regan Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Deepti Naval Sulagna Panigrahi Marc Robinson

