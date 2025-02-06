Famous People Born on February 3: February 3 marks the birthdays and birth anniversaries of several notable personalities across various fields. Legendary Indian actress Waheeda Rehman celebrates her birthday on February 3, known for her iconic performances in classics like Guide and Pyaasa. Raghuram Rajan, renowned economist and former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India celebrates his birthday on February 3. Amal Clooney, a renowned human rights lawyer and activist, also celebrates her birthday on the day. Additionally, the day honours Indian athlete Dutee Chand and Indian footballer-goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu for their contributions to the rich history of Indian sports and athletics. Aquarius Season 2025 Begins: Best Aquarius Funny Memes, Hilarious Posts, Jokes, Viral Images and Instagram Reels That Will Make the Zodiac Rebels Say ‘Yep, That’s Me’.

Famous February 3 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Raghuram Rajan Waheeda Rehman Dutee Chand Isla Fisher Michael Cimino Blythe Danner Morgan Fairchild Nathan Lane Warwick Davis Amal Clooney Maura Tierney Daddy Yankee Silambarasan TR Sean Kingston Bridget Regan Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Deepti Naval Sulagna Panigrahi Marc Robinson

