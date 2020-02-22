Friends Star Cast is Reuniting for TV Special on HBO Max and We'll Be There to Watch Them

Friends Reunion Special Episode is Happening (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yes, pinch yourself all you want but the 'one with the reunion' is happening and this is not a drill. All six popular character of Friends show will be reuniting for an exclusive untitled unscripted special for HBO Max. Jennifer Anniston, Matthew Perry, Courtney Cox took to their social media accounts to announce their reunion and the show's fans are since then busy enjoying a happy dance. As we mentioned before, the reunion episode will be unscripted and will feature the series’ creators, David Crane and Martha Kauffman, as well as the actors Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

Media was earlier buzzing with the reports of the cast coming together for a reunion episode. Anniston had even hinted about it on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She had said, "We would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is. So we’re just trying. We’re working on something.” Well, we are simply glad that the reunion was eventually made possible and Twitter is currently bursting with happy reactions from Friends' fans. Check them out...

As per the Wall Street Journal, the six stars would receive between $2.25m and $2.5m as part of the deal and the episode will be shot by Ben Wilson in Stage 24 of the infamous Warner Bros lot in Burbank, where Friends filmed its entire run.