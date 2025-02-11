The glimpse of IN10 Media's highly anticipated Heist of Hyderabad has been unveiled! The trailer released showcases how thieves meticulously infiltrated Hyderabad’s popular Nizam Museum under the cover of night, making off with priceless royal treasures valued in crores. These artefacts, tied to a rich, centuries-old legacy, vanished without a trace, leaving authorities with minimal clues and no witnesses. The case appeared destined to remain unsolved—until a twist unravelled everything. How did the culprits manage to execute India’s biggest museum heist? Uncover the thrilling details of this shocking crime, exclusively streaming on DocuBay starting February 13, 2025. DocuBay's 'Fanatics' Documentary Explores the Culture of Loyal Fandoms Surrounding Allu Arjun, Kichcha Sudeep and Other South Stars (Watch Video).

Watch 'Heist of Hyderabad' Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)