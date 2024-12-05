On December 4, a tragic incident occurred in Hyderabad during the premiere of Allu Arjun's new movie, Pushpa 2: The Rule. A stampede broke out in the theatre where Allu Arjun and the film's team were present for the screening. The chaos resulted in the death of a woman and left her son critically injured. Call it crazy timing, DocuBay has released a new promo for their upcoming documentary Fanatics, titled 'Allu Arjun: The Icon of Style and Stardom'. The documentary sheds light on the fervent fandom surrounding the Pushpa star, showcasing fans who emulate his iconic Pushpa look and signature beard-swiping gesture. However, it also subtly addresses the darker side of such fandom, highlighting boundaries that even Allu Arjun himself does not endorse. Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Screening: Stampede at Hyderabad Theatre Leaves Woman Dead, Son in Critical Condition.

Watch The 'Allu Arjun' Special Promo of 'Fanatics':

Watch the Full Trailer of 'Fanatics':

