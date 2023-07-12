The follow up to the popular sit-com series How I Met Your Mother (HIMYM), the comedy show How I Met Your Father (HIMYF) Season 2 has concluded with a lot of drama, exploring many of the complexities and accompanying emotional drama of the relationships of the many characters, revealing who the father is. How I Met Your Father Review: Hilary Duff and Suraj Sharma’s HIMYM Spinoff Sneaks in One Decent Surprise in an Otherwise BLAH Beginning! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Indeed, HIMYF has made surprising entrances from stars of HIMYM, with Cobie Smulders appearing in Season 1 and Neil Patrick Harris making an appearance in Season 2, leading fans to wonder if another main cast member of the previous show would be joining the party.

Avoiding spoilers, HIMYF had established from the start that viewers have already seen the father, narrowing the candidates down to Jesse (Chris Lowell), Sid (Suraj Sharma), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), Ian (Daniel Augustin), and Drew (Josh Peck). But after the show's two-part finale, Sid has taken the lead for the role of Sophie's (Hilary Duff) future husband, as reported by People magazine. How I Met Your Father: Streaming Date and Time, How to Watch Hilary Duff's HIMYM Spinoff Series on Disney+ Hotstar!

But things don't end here, because with the conclusion, more emotional turmoil is set to spill over because as one relationship ends, another begins, with the HIMYF setting up the foundations for another future romance which will have its own ups and downs, filled with comedy and drama.

