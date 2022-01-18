How I Met Your Mother fans, gear up as the standalone sequel to your favourite show is about to drop. How I Met Your Father is a standalone sequel to How I Met Your Mother and tells an original story with a whole set of new characters. The only difference here is that it's not the father who tells the story, but rather it's the mother. It is a storytelling device that is similar to the previous one and something that should make fans feel right at home. How I Met Your Father Review: Hilary Duff’s Sitcom Lacks the Spark When Compared to OG HIMYM, Say Critics.

How I Met Your Father weirdly though hasn't been that heavily anticipated by the fans. The trailer painted a very unfunny portrait of it and has many confused as to whom the show is aiming towards. But nevertheless, here is hoping that the actual show is good enough to get fans right back into the groove. So if you're excited to watch How I Met Your Father, here is all you need to know about the show and where to stream it. How I Met Your Father: Hilary Duff, Chris Lowell’s Hulu Original To Premiere On Disney+ Hotstar On January 19!

Cast

Having an all new cast, How I Met Your Father stars Hilary Duff in the lead as a character named Sophie. She will be joined by Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Kim Cattrall.

Plot

The premise of the show is similar to How I Met Your Mother, but with a few twists to it. Here Sophie tells her children in the distant future the story of how she met their father. The show then pulls back to modern day where modern relationships are explored through the view of social media and dating apps.

Watch How I Met Your Father Trailer

Release Date

The first two episodes of How I Met Your Father will drop on January 19, 2022 in India.

Where To Watch

You will be able to stream How I Met Your Father on Disney+ Hotstar,

