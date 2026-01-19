Munmun Dutta, widely known for her portrayal of Babita Iyer in the long-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), recently shared rare insights into her professional relationship with co-star Dilip Joshi. Speaking in a recent podcast, the actress credited Joshi for his mentorship and revealed that their celebrated on-screen chemistry is built on years of mutual respect and spontaneous improvisation. Palak Sindhwani Aka Sonu and 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Makers Resolve Dispute Amicably After Months of Allegations and Legal Back-and-Forth.

Munmun Dutta on Her Bond with Dilip Joshi

During a conversation with Ranveer Alahbadia on The Ranveer Show (TRS), Dutta highlighted the depth of her connection with Joshi, who plays the iconic Jethalal Gada. She noted that as a senior actor, Joshi has been a guiding figure since she joined the show at a young age.

"He is a great performer, and I respond well to his dialogue delivery," Dutta said, explaining that their chemistry "just happened naturally" through a process of action and reaction. She emphasised that Joshi often praises her professional growth, having witnessed her journey from a newcomer to a seasoned television personality over nearly two decades.

BTS Collaboration

The actress also shed light on the creative process behind the fan-favourite Jethalal-Babita interactions. According to Dutta, many of the show's most humorous moments are not strictly scripted but are the result of real-time collaboration on set.

"In our scenes, we improvise a lot," she explained. "He gives his inputs, I share mine, and that’s how it works." This collaborative environment, she noted, has made her feel comfortable and secure throughout her 17-year tenure on the show.

Watch Munmun Dutta’s Podcast With Ranveer Allahbadia:

The bond between the two actors actually predates Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Dutta revealed that she and Joshi first worked together on the show Hum Sab Baraati. She noted that it was actually Joshi who recommended her name for the role of Babita when TMKOC was in its casting phase, a gesture that laid the foundation for their long-term professional association. ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’: Is OG Tappu Bhavya Gandhi Returning to Asit Kumarr Modi’s Iconic Sitcom? Makers Clarify Viral Rumours.

Beyond her bond with Joshi, Dutta also identified Amit Bhatt, who plays Champak Chacha, as one of her closest friends on set, fondly calling him her bestie and a constant source of humour during filming.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (YouTube channel of Ranveer Allahbadia), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

