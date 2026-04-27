‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’: Who Is Nilesh Bhatt? All About Actor Who Played Over 20 Different Roles in TMKOC

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In the vast world of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), where characters like Jethalal and Daya are household names, one actor has managed to pull off a feat few viewers have fully noticed. Nilesh Bhatt is the unsung chameleon of Gokuldham, having played over 20 distinct characters throughout the show’s long history. While most actors in the sitcom stay in their fixed roles for years, Bhatt has been the ultimate utility player, seamlessly shifting between various small but impactful personas. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah To Have an Animated Version From April on Sony YAY!

Nilesh Bhatt Aka Babu Chipke:

Nilesh Bhatt’s Popular 'TMKOC' Roles

Nilesh Bhatt is known for his remarkable versatility and ability to blend seamlessly into diverse roles, making him a familiar yet often unrecognised face for many viewers. Over the years, he has portrayed a wide range of characters, from prisoners and local thugs to comedic supporting roles. Among his most popular appearances are Babu Chipke, the recurring carpenter interacting with Jethalal and the Gada family, Insan Singh, a memorable drunkard, and the Hariyali Hotel manager, often seen in chaotic situations with the Purush Mandali. He has also played multiple relatives of Atmaram Tukaram Bhide, along with variations like Carpenter Chameli in the society. His dynamic performances across roles highlight his strong screen presence and adaptability in television comedy.

Nilesh Bhatt’s Career Beyond 'TMKOC'

Before gaining popularity on television, Nilesh Bhatt built a strong foundation in Gujarati theatre, where he performed for over 12 years, honing his craft as a versatile actor. Interestingly, he also ran a clothing business before committing fully to the entertainment industry. Beyond his work in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Bhatt has showcased his range across multiple platforms, including appearances in crime-based TV shows like Crime Patrol and Savdhaan India. He has also featured in Bollywood films such as OMG: Oh My God! (2012), starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal and All Is Well (2015) with Abhishek Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor. Additionally, he was part of the cast of the unreleased Govinda starrer Run Bhola Run, further highlighting his diverse career journey. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Completes 4000 Episodes: Palak Sindhwani Aka Sonu Shares BTS Moments From Grand Celebration (View Pics)

Why He Stands Out

In an industry where actors often fear being typecast, Bhatt has made a career out of being "everyman." His ability to transform his look and mannerisms has allowed him to remain a constant presence in India's longest-running sitcom without ever feeling repetitive.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 09:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).